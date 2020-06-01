Lyndel Paul Smith, 80, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday afternoon at Brookdale Senior Living.
He retired from Food City and Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Charlotte Tweed, Brenda and Kenneth Malone, Glen and Brenda Malone, Pauline B. Malone and Dorothy Smith; special nieces and nephews: John and Myra Darnell, Tammy Jones, Tonya and Joey Cloyd, Terra Graham, Kevin Malone, Jimmy Southerland, Debra Jo Boles, Jeannie Smith, Jerry Harmon, Roger Harmon, Alan Smith, Phyllis Randolph and Lori Dearstone; great-nieces and great-nephews: Kelsey and Josh Gibson, Devin and Kelsi Darnell, Adalynn and Alec Jones, Madison Graham, Sierra Cloyd, and Dylan, Haley and Peyton Malone and numerous other great-nieces and great-nephews; and special caregivers: Nancy Rogers, Elsie Johnson, Della Phillips and Dale Fann.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years: Betty Jean Smith on Feb. 3, 2019; his parents: John Robert and Bertha Mae Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen and Arthur Southerland, and Sarah Anna and Woodrow Harmon; brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Smith, Rebert and Mamie Smith, and Doyle and Edna Smith; brothers-in-law: Don D. Malone, Bobby R. Malone and Kay Tweed; a sister-in-law: Mitzi Malone; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Hubert A. and Selma Bales Malone; and nephews: Chris and Keith Malone.
The body will lie in state from 1–7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Mike Hensley and the Rev. Roger Ealey will officiate.
Committal services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Maria Grimm officiating.
Pallbearers will be John Darnell, Joey Cloyd, Brad Peters, Jerry Smith, Chris Gray, Arthur Ricker, J.D. Randolph and Gary Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers will be his neighbors, friends of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and the staffs of Brookdale Senior Living and Amedisys Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 876 Mt. Zion Road, Afton, TN 37616.