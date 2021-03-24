Lyndia Mae Stanifer, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday morning at her home.
She retired from Walmart and was of the Baptist faith.
Lyndia was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9683 in Bulls Gap.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years: Dennis Stanifer; one daughter and son-in-law: Sherry and Don Farmer; two stepchildren: Chandra Christian and Dennis Stanifer Jr.; a grandson: Dr. Brandon Farmer; two stepgrandchildren: Danielle Christian and Elizabeth Stanifer; eight siblings: Doc Hicks, Frances Smelcer, Phil (Juanita) Hicks, Lois Ison, Odell (Dorothy) Hicks, Erma Ball, Glenda (Junior) Gilland and Debbie (Charlie) Brown; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Anita Southerland; her parents: Carl and Jane Hicks; and six siblings: Wayne Hicks, Delmar Hicks, Mable Starnes, Alma Rader, Barbara Cruey and Billy Hicks.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Mosheim Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Hicks officiating. Those who wish to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Lanny Hicks, Charlie Brown, George Gross, Andy Foulks, Doyle Smelcer and Matthew Wallin.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Suncrest Home Health & Hospice.