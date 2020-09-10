Lynn Marie “Mamaw” Turner Perry, of Afton, TN, born March 4, 1952 to the late Joe D. and Joanne M. Kulwicki Turner of Pekin, IL, passed away Tuesday.
She accepted the Lord in 1986, of the Christian faith, she lived a good life; moved to Greene County in 2004, after visiting several times. She spent her later years in the Cross-Anchor community. She considered Tennessee her home. She married her best friend, Clyde Perry, on July 31, 1997 in Casey, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde Perry; 2 daughters and sons-in-law: Tonia and Ray Tuttle of Newton, IL, and Christina and Martin Brown of Afton; step-daughter and son-in-law: Kristian and Wayne Matte of Reeves, LA; 4 grandsons: Rodney and Brandon Tuttle of IL, James “Jay” Green and Jason Perry (which she had a hand in raising of both) of TN; great-granddaughter, Avery; 2 great-grandsons: Hayden and Gannon of IL; step-granddaughter, Jocelyn; 3 step-grandson: Maddox, Leland, and Korbin of LA; sister, Deanna (Larry) Allison of Clay City, IL; brothers: Charles Turner of Parkersburg, IL, and Clifford (Cindy) Turner of Clay City, IL; 2 sisters-in-law: Kathy Turner and Tereasa Turner, both of IL; 3 brothers-in-law: Tom Perry and Rickie Perry, both of TN, and David (Paula) Perry of IL; several nieces and nephews; special extended family and friends; extra special family and friends: Jerry and Cordelia Dunn, Eugene and Ruth Duncan, Steven and Tabatha Franklin, Billie Mae Carmack, Julie Beckworth, Lanny Dunn, and Bob Asher, all of TN, and Sue Russell of IL; also, her baby girls: Sissy and Inky.
She was preceded in death by her son, her daughter, two brothers (Richard and Michael).
She will be laid to rest at Cross Anchor Cemetery at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.