Lynn Marie 'Mamaw' Turner Perry (Died:Sept. 8, 2020) Oct 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cremation burial services for Lynn Marie “Mamaw” Turner Perry, who passed away Sept. 8, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chuckey Man Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder Peggy Fox (Died: Oct. 8, 2020) Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw (Died: Oct. 7, 2020) Janice Southerland Cobble (Died: Oct. 4, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.