Lynn Pitt, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was the owner of Lynn Pitt Construction.
Mr. Pitt was a member of First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
He enjoyed camping, cruising, and Tennessee football and basketball.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Debbie Fillers Pitt; four children: Tanna and Don Stansfield, Greg Cannon, Christy and Tony Shelton, and Barbie and Shannon Mullendore; eight grandchildren: Kristen and Luke Keasling, Trent Cannon, Jared Shelton, Zack Shelton, Kailey Cannon, Shayden Mullendore, Doug Mullendore and Don Stansfield; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Johnny Pitt of Knoxville, and Danny and Tammy Pitt of Greeneville; his mother-in-law: Peggy Fillers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Connie Fillers Pierce, Lori and Richard Parks, and Jeff and Debbie Fillers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Byrdie Pitt; and his father-in-law: Ken Fillers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tanner Mundy and Mr. Jeff Fillers officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Graceland Memorial Gardens for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Danny Pitt, Johnny Pitt, Shannon Mullendore, Don Stansfield, Greg Cannon, Tony Shelton, Richard Parks, Jeff Fillers, George Lamons and Rick Parvin.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandkids, his nieces and nephews, and members of the Navigators Sunday school class at First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
Memorials may be made to the Greeneville Isaiah 117 House.