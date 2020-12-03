Lynn Shelton passed away Nov. 23 at his home unexpectedly.
He was raised in Afton, and joined the U.S. Navy after high school.
He later returned to the family farm to grow tobacco, and also owned a home maintenance business in Greeneville.
Lynn had a kind and gentle soul, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, Dayton and Grace Shelton and many Aunts and Uncles.
Survived by his two sons: Jonathan Shelton and Shane Holthaus; aunts: Betty Reeves and June Laughlin; cousins; and several grandchildren.
The family will host a gathering of family and friends at Greenwood Cemetery Friday at noon.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.