Lynnis C. Stubblefield, 96, of Morristown passed away June 9, 2020. She was a resident of the Chandler House in Jefferson City for the past two years. Lynnis was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown.
She was preceded in death by her husband A.H. “Tom” Stubblefield, great grandson Nolan Shawn Stubblefield, parents A.P. and Nannie Carter, sisters Sue Poindexter, Earlene Johnson, brothers Herschel, McOlin, Billy Joe, Teddy and Grady Carter.
She is survived by her sons Shawn (Rose) Stubblefield, Brian (Lisa) Stubblefield, Craig (Jeanie) Stubblefield; grandchildren Brandon (Heather) Stubblefield, Latisha Stubblefield of Knoxville, Justin (Krystal) Stubblefield, Bradley Stubblefield and step grandson Aaron (Mia) King of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren Rilee and Natalee Stubblefield, Logan, Emily, Liam Stubblefield and Corinne King; sister Dora Harmon of Mosheim and brother Hadley Carter of Greenville.
The family will receive friends at Stubblefield Funeral Home from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday with service to follow with Rev. Richard Long officiating. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Bethesda Cemetery.