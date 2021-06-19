Lynnis Jean Gunter, 86, of the Greystone Community, passed away Friday morning at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She retired from Philips Consumer Electronics and a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Penny and Frank Carson of Midway; four grandchildren: Mariah Kell, Cody Britton, Justin Bowman, and Haley Metcalf; eight great-grandchildren; nephew: David Fellers.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Gunter; parents: Luke Jennings and Macie Cochran; step-father: Glenn Cochran; one sister and brother-in-law: Jo and Vestal Watts; one niece: Kathy Watts.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Owen Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to Chrysta Long of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and to the staff of Laughlin Health Care Center.