M. Genevieve “Gete” Harrison, 92, formerly of the Greystone community, passed away Friday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She attended Gethsemane United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
She worked at Greene Mfg. Co. and also worked in the older American Program for the U.S. Forest Service.
She loved Bluegrass music, fishing, camping, picnicking and partying at “the creek.”
She loved shopping at Walmart and greeting friends. She loved going to Pizza Inn every Wednesday with her great-niece, Kallie.
She is survived by her son: Audron Harrison; one brother: Reed and his wife, Wanda Jennings; one sister: Frankie “Poud” Cutshall and her husband Lonnie; and one sister-in-law: Joann Jennings.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Don and Mary Jennings; her husband: Blaine Harrison; a sister: Shirley Lawing; and two brothers: Rex and Donald Jennings.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Jennings, Kevin Laws, Marty Renner, Tom Bewley, Blake Renner and John Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Harrison, John Swaim, Gary Lawing, Terry Baker, Josh Jennings, her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, special nieces, Judy Harrison, Kay Jennings and Stephanie Renner, special great niece, Kallie Renner, and special friends, Shirley Morgan, Edna Rambo and Frieda Jones.
A private family viewing will be held at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home on Tuesday.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Hopson and the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
The family expressed a special thanks to Life Care Center of Greeneville and Amedisys.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.