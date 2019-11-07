M. Terry Butler, 71, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was co-owner of Wooden Shoe Day Care.
Mr. Butler was a member of Crossroads Church.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years: Linda Butler; one son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Kristin Butler of Mobile, Alabama; three granddaughters: Marissa, Brianna and Alina; two sisters-in-law: Debbie Kelton and her husband, Larry, and their children: Abby and Patrick Kelton, and Judy Heafner; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Minnis and Allie Butler; a brother: Larry Butler; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ed and Ruth Heafner.
The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Larry Kelton, Patrick Kelton, Flint Carter, Dr. Edward Claiborne, Seth Dugger, Jordon Dugger and Justin Burns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Humbert, Derrick Gibson, Rusty Moody and Dr. Anthony Langone at Vanderbilt Medical Center.