“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints.” Psalm 116:15
Mable Arlona Bishop, 95, went home to be with the Lord Thursday.
Mrs. Bishop was born in Afton to the late James Frederick and Carrie Metcalf.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Thomas Junior Bishop; sons: Ronnie Ray Bishop and Timothy Frederick Bishop; and a son-in-law: Bob White.
Survivors include her children: Tracy (Linda) Bishop, Katie (Victor) Rivera and Judy White; seven grandchildren: Angela (Jeffrey) Brewin, Tammy Allen, Stephanie Bishop, Larry (Jessica) White, Jim Bob (Brandi) White, Thomas Bishop and Stacy (Michael) Peterman; 10 great-grandchildren: Esther, Hudson and Victoria Brewin, Zoe and Parker Allen, Branton and Braydon White, and Michael, Abigail and Zechariah Peterman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Diughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.