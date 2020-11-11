NEWPORT — Madalee Olden Stewart, 88, of Newport, passed away Friday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
She retired after 32 years service from Magnavox of Greeneville. She worked as a Healthcare Giver for several years and then worked under the Senior Citizen Program for a number of years.
A long time standing member of Allen’s Chapel Baptist Church in Parrottsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Sam C. Stewart; children: Brenda Lee Olden Fain and Kerry Wilmar Stewart; a grandson: Felix Shawn Fain and Jaden Lashi Olden; her parents: Ulys and Ester Mae Carr Olden; and brothers and sisters: James Olden, Mary Thelma Bragg, Ulys Olden Jr., William Franklin Olden, Rudolph Olden, Paul Olden and Flora Jean Olden.
Survivors include her children: Donna Lynn Olden (Ralph) Stewart, Deborah Jo Olden Phipps and Jacqulyn Suzette Olden (Steuffon) Thomas; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends including special friends, Ms. Frances Thomas and Ms. Betty Jean Robinson.
Graveside services will be Friday 1 p.m. in Faubion Cemetery with the Rev. C.T. Steen, the Rev. Carl Bragg and the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr. officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday at cemetery.
A walk through visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday evening at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.