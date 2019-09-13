Madelyn Belle Fillers Greene, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
She attended First Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Madelyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Alan and Donna Greene; grandchildren: Chris Greene, her caregiver, Jordan Greene and fiance, Korey Mathes, Jamie Greene, Ashley and Adam Musgrove, Kristen Trombley and fiance, Josh Hall, Kendra Tweed, and Jaylah Greene; seven great grandchildren; a sister: Betty Waddell; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Frank and Barbara Greene, Wanda Fillers and Judy Greene; special friend and mother of three grandchildren: Suzanne “Suzi” Greene; and a special dog: Buddy.
Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband: H.C. Greene; parents: Junior and Ruth Fillers; sisters: Edna King, Novella Ellenburg and Mary Peterson; a brother: JS Fillers Jr.; a lifelong friend: Joan Johnson; and great grandchildren: Trinity Tweed and Kynsleigh Easterly.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral Services, downtown. he funeral will follow at 4 .m. in the downtown chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. Joey Tillery officiating.
Interment will be at a later date in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: the Golden Rule Class at First Baptist Church, Bob and Bea Busler, Ronnie and Judith Franklin, Jimmy and Sue Greenway, Jo Deason, and staff of Laughlin Health Care and Amedysis Hospice.