BRISTOL, TN — Madge J. Essary, 88, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Friday at Ballad Hospice House.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1931, in Greene County, the daughter of the late Maulty and Ruth Woolsey Jones. In addition to her parents; she is also preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 62 years: Ben H. Essary; and brothers: Jack Jones, John “Buck” Jones and Don Jones.
Madge was a native of Greene County.
She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, Class of 1953. Madge was as a teacher for Haynesfield Elementary School where she worked for 30 years before retiring in 1987. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Retired Teachers Association of Bristol, Tenn. She was a member of the Bristol Country Club and The Virginian.
She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Madge was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ben, throughout the United States, Scotland and Ireland.
She is survived by her two daughters: Taisa Essary Novak and her husband, Steve, and Tanya Elaine Essary, all of Amelia Island, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A private committal and inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 105 North Street, Bristol, VA 24201.
The family would expressed a special thanks to the staff at Ballad Hospice House for their care during her short stay and also Home Instead Caregivers for their wonderful care of Madge.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Essary and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.