Madge Rollins, 79, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at her home.
Survivors include three children: Debra Bunch, Kathi McAbee and James Rollins; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters: Joyce Clark and Bertha Harrelson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Roger Rollins and Jeff Rollins; her parents: Les Harrison and Essie Cutshaw; one sister: Marlene Holt; one brother: Jimmy Harrison, who was killed in Vietnam; and a niece: Trela Levantino.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Pastor Jeannie Whitson will officiate. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
At her request, there will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Christopher McAbee, Jared McAbee, Mark Fann, Kyle Whelcher and Alan Simpson.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.