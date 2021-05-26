Madison “Madi” Percell, 18, of Knoxville, made an early arrival to Heaven Saturday.
Madi was a senior at Hardin Valley Academy and was due to graduate in the upcoming days.
Survivors include her parents: Clark and Missy Percell of Knoxville; a brother: Chad Davenport; a sister: Morgan Davenport; her grandparents: Bob and Diane Percell, Jerry Clemons, and Nancy Percell; aunts and uncles: Amber Percell Potter and Brent, Teresa Sliger, Jerry Clemons, and Mark Percell; cousins: Braxton, Grayson, and Keatton Potter, Nick and Zach Percell and others; and her special “Meme”: Pansy Baughard.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jeanette Clemons.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home, Knoxville. The funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in Click Chapel.
Graveside services will be private.
Arrangements provided by Click Funeral Home and Cremations, Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville.