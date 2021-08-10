MAGGIE B. CARTER

Maggie B. Carter, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.

Maggie was loved by all that knew her.

Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents: Con and Laura Toby; her husband: William D. Carter; two sons: J.C. and Shannon Carter; and two grandsons: Joseph Carter and Michael Zigler.

She is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law: Paul and Julie Carter of Whitesburg, Gary Carter of Strawberry Plains, Lee Roy and Tracy Carter of Parrottsville, Adam Carter of Madisonville, and Tony and Tasha Carter of Rutledge; one daughter: Leisa Carter of Greeneville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a special great-granddaughter: Debra Cutshall; and special friend: Cindy Cutshaw.

The family expresses a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, especially to Vicky, Krissi, Brittany, Anita and Leslie, for your special and loving care.

Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Chaplain John McPheron officiating.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.