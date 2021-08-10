Maggie B. Carter, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
Maggie was loved by all that knew her.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents: Con and Laura Toby; her husband: William D. Carter; two sons: J.C. and Shannon Carter; and two grandsons: Joseph Carter and Michael Zigler.
She is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law: Paul and Julie Carter of Whitesburg, Gary Carter of Strawberry Plains, Lee Roy and Tracy Carter of Parrottsville, Adam Carter of Madisonville, and Tony and Tasha Carter of Rutledge; one daughter: Leisa Carter of Greeneville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a special great-granddaughter: Debra Cutshall; and special friend: Cindy Cutshaw.
The family expresses a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, especially to Vicky, Krissi, Brittany, Anita and Leslie, for your special and loving care.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Chaplain John McPheron officiating.
