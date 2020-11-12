Major Larry Phillip Edgell, retired, 56, of Greeneville, went to his heavenly home Tuesday after losing his battle with cancer.
Larry was born June 2, 1964, in Parkerburg, West Virginia, to the late Phillip and Barbara (Brown) Edgell.
He graduated with his Master’s Degree from Tusculum University in 1998.
Larry served in the Tennessee State guard from 2007-18 where he retired as a Major.
He was an avid hunter, trapper and outdoorsman.
Larry was a proud member of the Greeneville ward of The Church of Latter Day Saints.
Larry was a valuable employee of East Tennessee Hematology and Oncology for 23 years.
He tragically lost his first wife, Caroline Bell (Posey) Edgell, in January 2016. He married Teri Blosser of Parkersburg, West Virginia, in October 2017.
He was a proud father of his sons: Joshua Michael David Edgell and Daniel Aaron Elijah Edgell. He was also the stepfather of Brittany (Mario) Walters and Rachael (Zachary) Tefft of Parkersburg. He also leaves behind a sister: Alora (Pete) Headlee of Waverly, West Virginia; a brother-in-law: Mathew Sen of Greeneville; three stepgrandchildren; his first mother-in-law and father-in-law: Trish Posey and Dr. A.K. Sen; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Earnest (Joe) and Pat Blosser of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and late wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Edgell of Mineral Well, West Virginia.
The Edgell family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Kyle Merrill officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. A.K. Sen and his staff and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.