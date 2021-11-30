Marcella Jeane Weems, 88, of the Cross Anchor community, passed to her heavenly eternal home Sunday night while her loving family was by her side.
She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cross Anchor.
Marcella was a very loving and special mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was a homemaker early in life. After her children were older, she worked as a Nurse Aid at Laughlin Hospital, and then went to Meco, where she retired.
She thoroughly enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and flowers.
Survivors include her children: Lana and Jeff Brown, and Larry and Julie Weems; grandchildren: Hannah Brown, Seth Brown, Carrie Weems and Grace Weems; a very caring niece: Phyllis Burleson; other nieces and nephews; along with special loving friends: Bea Graham and Violet McLain.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James T. “J.T.” Weems; her parents: Elisha and Carrie Patterson; brothers and their spouses: Dale and Leona Patterson, and Burl and Ruby Patterson; and sisters and their spouses: Helen and Fred Ellison, and Clarine and Carl Ball.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3945 Babbs Mill Road. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Jim Carter officiating.
Interment will be at Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Seth Brown, Terry Sensabaugh, Walter Ball, Kenny Ball, Todd Weems and Rex Key.
Honorary pallbearers will be the 3rd floor nurses at Morristown Hamblen Covenant Healthcare System and Amedisys Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Larry Weems, 8995 Baileyton Road, Afton, TN.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.