Marcellous Sylvester Rogers, 66, of Greeneville, was born July 22, 1954, and transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday.
Affectionately known as “Toe” by many, he was known to bring a joke and a good laugh to all who knew him.
Marcellous was a 1973 graduate of Greeneville High School. He went to work at both the Greeneville Police Department and Parker Hannifin. He rose up in ranks at both jobs and retired in 2014 as police captain and maintenance technician team leader after more than 40 years of service with each job respectively.
Marcellous was an active member of Jones Memorial AME Zion, where he served as an usher, a member of the steward board, chairman of the trustee board, and kitchen committee. He also helped with maintenance to the church and parsonage.
Marcellous leaves behind a legacy of faith, family, fun and hard work. He loved going to church and spending time with family.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and small projects.
Marcellous was never one to shy away from a hard day’s work, and he was always there to lend a hand to those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hal William and Sylvia Manuel Rogers; and a sister: Amelia Machen.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Phyllis Wright Rogers; two sons: Marcellous Sylvester (Dawn) Rogers Jr. and Aaron Quincy (Julie) Rogers; three grandchildren: Breon Kantrel Rogers, Aaron “Quincy” Rogers II and Duncan Thomas Rogers; one sister: Anna Neil Maddox; two brothers: Richard (Thelma) Ford and Mermon Manuel (Annie) Rogers; a special friend: Van Scott; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with a private graveside will be at Zion Cemetery at Baileyton. Friends and family may view Mr. Rogers and sign the register book from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The Greeneville-Greene County Law Enforcement Association will serve as pallbearers.
The family expressed with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concerns and kindness shown during our loss. God Bless You Always.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be bade to Jones Memorial AME Zion Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.