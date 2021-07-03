JONESBOROUGH — Marcia “Beth” Riggs, 50, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a native of Jefferson County.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother: Faith Laymance; and a son: Joseph Miller.
She is survived by a daughter: Kryssi Leeann Miller and Walter Edward Wright; grandchildren: A’rayah Faith Wright, Jaden Chase Lane and Donavon James Wright; her fur babies; and special friends: Sandra Wells, and all friends of Dr. Bob and Bill W.
The family expresses a special thanks to Caris Healthcare and the Victory Center of Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to her memorial at https://gofund.me/ecccb550
No service will be held at Beth’s request.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, Jonesborough is honored to be serving the Riggs Family.