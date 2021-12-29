Marcia Jennings, 59, of Greeneville, died Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She attended Middle Creek Church of God.
Marcia was employed at John Deere for 24 years.
Mrs. Jennings is survived by her son: Samuel Ledford; her daughter: Renee Norton; grandchildren: Marvin Ledford, Taelyn Ledford, Morgan Collins, Avery Necessary and Sabella Caldwell; sisters and brothers-in-law: Tammy Bowen of Mulberry, Arkansas, Sue and Larry Arrington, and Chris and Larry Nolen of Erwin, and Jo Martin; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack and Melissa Tipton of Kingsport, and Mike and Angie Tipton of Carter County; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends: Sandra Thompson and Donald “Buddy” Bailey.
Mrs. Jennings was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Jackson Tipton Sr. and Billie Jo Phillips Tipton; a sister: Nancy Maupin; and her grandparents: Sam and Princy Tipton, and Auther and Edythe Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Robert Johnson will officiate.
Committal services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Slagle Cemetery in Bakersville, North Carolina.
Pallbearers will include Samuel Ledford, Donald “Buddy” Bailey, Mike Tipton, John Maupin and Larry Arrington.