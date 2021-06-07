Marcus Rodney Kiker, 46, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday.
He was an employee and crew chief for Lucky 7 Motorsports owned by Josh and Max Baker. Rodney, also known as “Hot Rod” and “Rockin’ Rodney,” loved life and enjoyed every minute of his. He grew up racing go-carts and eventually raced his way through UMP open-wheel modified track championships, 1999, 2002 and 2004 at Volunteer Motor Speedway.
Rodney is survived by his children: Briggs and Katie Kiker and their mother: Chastity Bright; his son Riley Kiker; his stepmother: Linda Kiker who raised him and loved him like her own; a brother and sister-in-law: Brad and Nekia Kiker; a sister and brother-in-law: Keema and Dallas Seip; a brother: Sammy Roark; special aunts and uncles: Paulette and Eddie Ottinger, and Annette and Gene Crum; special cousins: David and Holly Brooks, Lynette and Steve Malone, Rusty and Karen Ottinger, Marty Ottinger and Alan Kiker; a niece Haley Carter; a special friend Shannon Pitt Boyd; and many other special family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Shirley Roark; his father: Marcus Kiker; and his grandparents: Paul and Nellie Kiker, and David and Louise Wilhoit.
Rodney had a heart of gold, and he will be truly missed.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev Richard Long officiating.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Loves Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bowers, Jason Laws, Josh Baker, Justin Kidwell, Alan Kiker, Max Baker and Marty Ottinger
Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Jones, Tony Jones, Tim Jones, Frank Waddell, Mark Kesterson, Shawn Neas, Donnie Stewart, Bobby Smoke, Gary Jones, Bobby Jones Jr and Stevie Honeycutt
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Online donations may be made at https://bit.ly/3hY96x4.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.