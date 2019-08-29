Maretta S. Waddell, 74, of the South Greene community, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from Atchley’s Drug Store.
Mrs. Waddell was a faithful member of People’s Tabernacle Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aide.
She was a member of the South Greene Ruritan Club.
She is survived by one son: Vance Waddell, of Sevierville; two special nephews: Tony (Kim) Ottinger and Shawn (Tonya) Ottinger; numerous other nieces and nephews; three special great-nieces: Jessica (Matt) Bowman, Chelsea Ottinger and Melody Ottinger; one special great-nephew: Trandon Ottinger; one special great-great-niece: Maylee Bowman; and one special great-great-nephew: Jayce Bowman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dale Ottinger, Minnis (Norma) Waddell, Linda (Earl) Helbert, Ruth Gosnell and Janet Waddell; her church family at People’s Tabernacle; and her work family at Atchley’s Drug Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence Waddell; her parents: Herman and Peggy Stroud; and a sister: Sue Ottinger.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at People’s Tabernacle Church at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. David Tweed and the Rev. Jeff Casteel officiating.
The family will meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the church. Friends are asked to meet at the church for the service.
Interment will follow the service in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Trandon Ottinger, Greg Douthat, David Douthat, Russell Douthat, Roger Helbert, Joe Waddell, Larry Smith, Rick Shelton and Phil Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of People’s Tabernacle Church.
