Margaret Ann Reaves, 71, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Monday at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Tony Reaves; two daughters and sons-in-law: Page and Chris Hopson and Jody and Joel Burns, all of the Horse Creek community; four grandchildren: Grayson Burns, Scout Hopson, Lawson Burns and Simon Burns; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son: Travis Reaves; and her parents: Harrell and Stella Gray.
A private graveside service will be held in Hermon Cemetery
Condolences may be sent to the family at jeffersmortuary.com.