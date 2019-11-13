Margaret Ann Taylor, 82, of Limestone, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a retired off set printer for National Lock Corp of Rockford.
Mrs. Taylor was a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by one son: David C. Shackleford of Limestone; one daughter and son-in-law: Debra Cook and her husband, Bryan of Rockford; grandchildren: Brian Shackleford and his wife, Mitzi of Afton, Mark, Shackleford of Whitesburg, Morgan Lester and her husband, Shane, of Jonesborough, Christa Shackleford of Seattle, Washington, and Chessica Meyer and her husband, Anthony, of Knoxville; two great-grandchildren: Cade and Colt Lester of Jonesborough; one brother and sister-in-law: Charles Shackleford and wife, Wanda of Afton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Charlie F. Shackleford Sr. and Bessie Babb Shackleford and was preceded in death by her husband: Junior Taylor; and a sister: Mary Gardner.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Anderson officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brian Shackleford, Mark Shackleford, Mark Harbin, Garrett Harbin, Shane Lester and Anthony Meyer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Homer Babb, and Rick Shackleford.
The family expressed a thank you to the nurses and staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville for the loving care shown to the family, and the doctors and nurses at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.