MORRISTOWN — Margaret Anna Greer, 76, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Sylvia Shelton; sons: John Paul Greer and Jonie Lynn “Spike” Greer; and a son-in-law: Jeffery Underwood.
She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Underwood; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Deanna, Sissy, Jada, Chris, Mike, Jonie, Bam, Keeley, Toby and Josh; brothers: Larry Shelton and Tom Shelton; sisters: Mary Brooks, Linda Shelton and Vernie Haire; and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be scheduled.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.