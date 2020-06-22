Margaret Cheryl Roderick, 60, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
She is survived is survived by one daughter: Chasity Brooks; grandchildren: Ryan Willis, Tristan Brooks and Kinslee Brooks; two brothers: Clete Patrick Roderick and Dale (Lynn) Roderick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Ival Roderick; and one brother: Gene Roderick.
There will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.