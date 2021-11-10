Margaret E. Hammontree, 91, of Greeneville peacefully passed away Sunday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
She attended Greenelawn Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She was a loving mother, wife and friend.
She enjoyed gardening.
She survived by her friend and conservator: Debbie McCurry; a nephew: Wayne Hensley; a stepdaughter-in-law: Wendy Hammontree; a step grandson: Derek l. Eikenberry; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Macon J. and Roxie E. Lamb; her husbands: Melvin Bishop and Alan Hammontreee; a son: Gary L. Bishop; a sister: Norma P. Hensley; and a nephew: Thomas Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Durham-Hensley Nursing Home for all of the love and care they extended.
