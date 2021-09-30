Margaret Eaton (Died: Sept. 29, 2021) Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Eaton, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown Search Warrants Served By DTF; 4 Charged GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.