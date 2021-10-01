MARGARET EATON

Margaret Eaton, 86, of Simpson St, formerly of the South Central community, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Johnny and Carrie Mathes of Roan Mountain; four grandchildren: Ashley Eaton of Chuckey, Warren and Jessie Mathes, and Glenda and Michael Chisholm of Roan Mountain; four great-grandchildren: Bradley Holt and Chad Holt of Greeneville, Christopher Holt of Chuckey, and Willow Bennett of Roan Mountain; special nieces: Teresa Langlois of Dandridge, Connie Budjinski of Virginia, and Anna Mitchell of North Carolina; and a special friend: Pauline Cutshaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Pearl Eaton; two Brothers: Shorty and Harry Eaton; two sisters: Mildred Gunter and Elva Cutshaw; and a nephew: Larry Cutshaw

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Crermation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Preacher Jon Pursley officiating.

Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery in South Central.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.