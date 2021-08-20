Margaret “Faye” Corby, 82, of Limestone, passed away Sunday at Laughlin Healthcare.
She attended Mt. Bethel Christian Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by his Husband of 56 years: Richard Lee Corby; a daughter and son-in-law: Sherry and Richard Kirk; two sons: James Corby and David Corby; grandchildren: Megan Thornburg, Danielle Thornburg, Logan Corby and Mia Letts; a brother: Tracy Bales; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Lois and Harold Jarnigan, and Judy House; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Dorothy Bales; and brothers: Bobby Joe Bales, Tommy Bales, Randy Bales, Mark Bales.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Bobby Campbell officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.