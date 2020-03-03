Margaret “Granny” Hawkins, 97, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a retired bookkeeper and a Foster Grandparent.
Mrs. Hawkins was a member of Warrensburg United Methodist Church.
She is survived by Charles, Tina and Elijah Hawkins with whom she made her home; two sons: Max and Carolyn Hawkins of Mosheim, and Laton and Mildred Hawkins of Midway; grandchildren and their spouses: Mike and Joyce Hawkins of Midway, Latonia and Jeff Wolfe of Mooresburg, and Latasia and Randall Crisp of Mosheim; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; as well as special friends: Max and Patsy Sauls, and Irene Farmer and family.
She was a daughter of the late George Leonard Moore and Fairie Elliott Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred Maloney Hawkins; an infant son: Fred Maloney Hawkins Jr.; one sister: Nell Moreno; and two brothers: Bud Moore and Don Moore.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Max Sauls officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Maloney Family Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Laughlin Healthcare Center and Caris Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 110 Conn Ter, Lexington, KY 40508.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.