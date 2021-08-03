Margaret Joyce Davis, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home after a brave fight with brain cancer.
She was an employee of Laughlin Memorial Hospital for 40 years. After retiring, she worked for the Greene County School System and Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville because she loved caring for children.
Mrs. Davis attended Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years: Phil Davis of the home; a son: Tim Davis, of Greeneville; a grandson: Owen Davis and his girlfriend, Eryn G’Fellers, of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Ariel Davis of Greeneville; a sister and brother-in-law: Betty and Grover Jones; a sister: Helen Hutton; a brother and sister-in-law: Freddie and Doris Crum; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Junior and Kathy Davis, all of Greeneville; an uncle: Junior Sexton of Dekalb, Illinois; nieces: Penny and her husband, Jan Reynolds, Holley Jones, Jackie and her husband, Stanley Kite, and Brenda Hutton, all of Greeneville, Ivy and her husband, Wesley Buerkle, of Johnson City; a nephew: Cody Davis, of Greeneville; and a special cousin: Phyllis Smith of Greeneville. She also leaves behind her fury companions, Tia and Molly, her beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by an infant son: Anthony Davis; her grandmother and uncle who raised her: Angie Sexton and Evert “Ebb” Sexton; her father and mother: Fred and Stella Crum; a sister: Hilda Willis; a brother-in-Law: Billy Hutton; and special cousin: Kenny Sexton, all of Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tim Ward, Steve Spano, Mike Sauls, Scott Bullington, Jeff Parman, and Tim Stimmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville, P.O. Box 1977, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.