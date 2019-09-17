MORRISTOWN — Margaret Juanita “Wanda” Berryhill, 77, of the Philadelphia community in Limestone went to be with the Lord Monday.
She was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Berryhill; and a son: Roger Berryhill.
She is survived by her daughter: Kimberly (Gregg) Correll; a grandson: Matthew (Haley) Barkley; a granddaughter: Haeli Correll and her fiancé, Jimmy Morrow; her great-grandchildren: Kiersten Barkley, Callie Barkley and Peyton Morrow; and several cousins and special friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Philadelphia Cemetery at a later date.
Friends of the family may call at the home of her daughter, Kim Correll, of Maple Swamp Road, Chuckey, the South Central community.
Arrangements are provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.