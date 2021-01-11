Margaret Leona Morrow Franklin, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East at 94 years old.
A loving faithful wife to Wayne H. Franklin for almost 75 years until his death in 2018.
She was a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor.
Margaret accepted the Lord as a young adult and was a member of Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church, where she was loved very much by her church family, and all who knew her.
Margaret enjoyed working in her flowers and doing jigsaw puzzles, she was an excellent cook and seamstress.
Margaret is survived by two sons and their wives: Garry and Edna Franklin of Greeneville, and Lanny and Jannie Franklin of Baileyton community; six grandchildren: Thomas Franklin of Baileyton community, Ronald and Rhonda Franklin of Chattanooga, Rebecca Thompson, and Dawn and Andy Atkinson, all of South Carolina, Krystal and Teddy Lawing of Greeneville, and Michael Franklin of South Carolina; a daughter-in-law: Patricia Franklin of South Carolina; one stepgrandson and his wife: Nathan and Yolonda Massey; 13 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Johnny and Joyce Morrow of Ocala, Florida; one sister: Mabel Morrow Munsey of Jefferson City; and special neighbors and friends: Ronnie and Jeannie Luttrell, Tim, LeAnn, Brock, and Blair Shelton, and J.D. and Christy Bowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Cromer and Julie Deyton Morrow; a son: Danny Franklin; and infant daughter; a grandson: Timothy Franklin; a sister: Mildred Morrison; and a brother: Ralph Morrow.
There will be a private family viewing at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, friends may call the funeral home and have their name placed in the register book.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev Larry McElroy officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tom Franklin, Ronald Franklin, Michael Franklin, Teddy Lawing, Andy Atkinson and J.D. Bowers.
Memorials may be made to Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church, 502 E. Church Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.