Margaret Lorraine “Tater” Doud, 77, passed away at her home in Bulls Gap surrounded by loved ones.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 58 years: Roger Doud; daughters and sons-in-law: Karen Doud Spence and David, and Pansy Doud Rymer and Jeremy; her grandchildren: Matthew Doud Spence and Christian Doud Rymer; a special great-nephew: Zachary Cremins; a special niece: Vicki Murr Ridley; a special granddaughter: Keona Hartman; her sisters: Carolyn Parker and Joann Gass; sisters-in-Law: Mary Ann Murr and Rita Ann Murr; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dave and Willie Pearson, and Joe and Bobbie Lonergan; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her mother and father: William and Josie Murr; four brothers: Jimmy Murr, Robert “Jake” Murr, Donald “Rusty” Murr and Carl “Rattler” Murr; and one sister: Charlotte Shoffner.
Lorraine was born April 16, 1942, on Gap Creek. She attended Whitt Elementary and Morristown East High School.
She was a member of Pilot Knob Cumberland Presbyterian Church and loved to sing.
Lorraine spent her early career at Princess Theatre and Berkline in Morristown. She was both a store and restaurant owner and manager later in her career and was known for her strong work ethic.
She enjoyed sewing, fashion, decorating, shopping and a love of cosmetology.
Lorraine was a spark of life and a bundle of energy. She gave her love wherever she went and lit up the room with her vivacious spirit and unmistakable, unforgettable, contagious laughter.
She was known for her love of babies and children and her generous spirit of giving was shared with everyone she met. Her loving heart and soul will be remembered by many.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Snowden and Jeremy Rymer officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Pilot Knob Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Spence, Matthew Spence, Jeremy Rymer, Christian Rymer, Josh Hartman and K. J. McWhirter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Dickenson and Zachary Cremins. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family expressed special gratitude to an extraordinary caregiver and friend, Tracy Hartman, and special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their warmth and care.
Condolences, thoughts and memories may be sent to the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.