Margaret Lowe, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was Baptist by faith.
Her life was her family and she loved to go fishing with her late husband “Buddy.”
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Regina Ricker, Jane Morgan, Billy and Terri Lowe, and Judy and Lesley Morrison; grandchildren and their spouses: Jerry Hawk, Timmy Ricker, Jeffrey Ricker, Kimberly Hawk, Karen and Jeff Kilday, Randy and Sherry Morgan, Ricky Morgan, Tony and Joy Lowe, Stacey and Adam Moon, Zachary and Jessica Morrison, and Kayla Morrison; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Willie C. “Buddy” Lowe; her parents: Horace and Wealthy Shockley, granddaughter: Jerria Hawk; two sisters: Nona Jaynes and Doris Johnson; and two sons-in-law: Junior Ricker, and Paul Morgan.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downton Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Morrison, Tony Lowe, Randy Morgan, Ricky Morgan, Jeffrey Ricker and Timmy Ricker.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice: Vickie, Amber, Brittany, Debbie, Anita, Leslie, and Kathy.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.