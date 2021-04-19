Margaret Lowe (Died: April 18, 2021) Apr 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Lowe, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday evening at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard A Room Of Her Own Steven C. Harmon (Died: April 10, 2021) Robin Diane White (Died: April 6, 2021) Dina Amalia Gillespie (Died: April 7,2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.