Margaret Masengill Wilhoit, 95, of Johnson City, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a housewife and a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Ann Wilhoit Hill; one granddaughter: Suzanne Hill Ross; and a great-granddaughter: Aubrey Ann Ross, both of Waxahachie, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law: Felty and Jean Masengill of Greeneville; one sister and brother-in-law: Dinah and Jim Seip of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years: Hugh Wilhoit in 1984; one daughter and two sons-in-law: Barbara and John Willis, and Steve Hill; her parents: W.C. and Margaret Baker Masengill; and her infant twin sister: Ruth Masengill.
Due to the concern of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or service.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.