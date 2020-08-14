“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:28-29
Margaret “Ruth” Armstrong of the Pleasant Hill-Horse Creek community walked through the doors of Heaven on Thursday at the age of 90.
Mrs. Armstrong, along with her husband Walter, farmed together for many years. During that time, Ruth was also the office manager for the former Malone Brothers Construction Company spending 25 years as their “right hand woman” in the highway paving arena. After her retirement, she built and opened The Doll Shop and taught her students the art of porcelain doll making with several of her dolls being sold at the Opry Land Gift Shop. Ruth was artistically talented and during different periods of her life excelled in the Bob Ross style of painting, cake decorating, stained-glass, creating clothing and patterns for her dolls and family, basket making, furniture upholstery, and reviving antique furniture. She loved cooking for her cooking for her family and trying out new recipes or tweaking one to better suit her taste.
Mrs. Armstrong was a longtime member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
She was predeceased on June 28, 2020, by her husband and sweetheart, Walter with whom she celebrated 72 years of marriage this year; her father and mother, Stevie and Mae (Gregory) Moore; sisters: Addie Kimery and Dorothy Thompson; brother-in-law: C.G. Armstrong; niece and nephews: Barb Rigsby, Charles and Steve Kimery, and Ralph Thompson; granddaughter-in-law: Jaime Armstrong.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Gayle Armstrong; grandsons: Nathan and Tammy Armstrong, Brian Armstrong, Aaron Armstrong, and Ryan Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Lindsey, Tyler, Meagn, Kayleigh, Hanna, Halli, Lily, and Taylor Armstrong; her nieces: Margaret Brown, Betty Love, Patsy Laws, Peggy Smith, Bridget Crum, and Jenny Myers; sister-in-law: Charlotte Armstrong.
Graveside services will be held at 5 pm. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Horse Creek. The Rev. Nick Bailey will officiate. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. John Buchanan and the Rev. Dylan Bailey officiating. The private service will be live streamed at 4 pm Sunday on the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church’s Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Active pallbearers will be grandsons: Nathan, Ryan, Brian, and Aaron Armstrong; great-grandson: Tyler Armstrong; and Robbie Seaton.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.