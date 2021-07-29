Margaret Ruth Hamilton-Manuel, 83, of Greeneville, died Sunday morning at the Complete Care Nursing Facility in La Plata, Maryland.
Ms. Margaret was born Feb. 26, 1938. She was a daughter of late Carter Harrison Hamilton and Mary Alice Anderson-Hamilton.
She was a retiree of Plus Mark Company.
As a Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church member, she served in many church auxiliaries. She was an avid member of the church choir, where she loved to lead many of her favorite songs.
She leaves to treasure her memories her daughter: Cassandra Smith-Cole; son-in-law, which she loved dearly: Eric Cole; a grand-daughter: Ericka Inzar, referred to as “Little Woman”; a brother: Donald “Don” Hamilton; and a sister: Joyce Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Naomi Story-Lyons and Barbara Mae Hamilton; a brother: George “G.W.” Hamilton; and her stepmother: Natalie Burkes Hamilton.
She deeply loved her nieces and nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.
Ms. Margaret was a devoted mother to her daughter, Cassandra Smith Cole. She made innumerable sacrifices to see that her daughter had every opportunity to grow and thrive, and she was most proud of the spiritual heritage she passed on to Cassandra and her husband, Eric, and her granddaughter, Ericka.
Ms. Margaret was a woman of faith, and she never hesitated to share her testimony and express her gratitude for all God had done in her life.
Ms. Margaret was a loving presence in the lives of everyone blessed to know her. She loved visiting those in her community who were ill or shut-in, sharing plates of food, and offering cheerful conversation. Ms. Margaret was happiest when she was serving others. Ms. Margaret had a ready smile and a sense of humor that made her fun to be around. She could make you laugh with a witty phrase, the wink of an eye, a facial expression, or a humorous gesture. You always felt better after being in her presence.
Ms. Margaret loved people. It was not unusual for her to strike up conversations with those she met in stores or other public places. Few could resist her smile and loving spirit. Ms. Margaret loved her church family. She faithfully served in various ministries and regularly attended worship services.
Although she had one biological daughter, Ms. Margaret was a mother to many. All of her nieces and nephews loved Aunt Margaret. She kept in contact with friends and family members of all ages. She was always concerned about the well-being of others and was willing to listen and offer words of encouragement and godly advice.
Ms. Margaret loved children, and they loved her. When she visited her daughter’s place of employment, Genesis Christian Day School, she was like a magnet to the children who swarmed around her with hugs, smiles and laughter that seemed to go on and on. She enjoyed helping the preschool students.
In her later years, Ms. Margaret was a resident of the Complete Care Nursing Facility in La Plata, where she quickly became known as “Mama” to staff as well as other residents. She regularly visited the rooms of other residents, praying and singing songs to cheer those around her. She loved participating in regular worship services at the nursing facility. Her strong singing voice was full of faith and conviction.
The love Ms. Margaret shared was God — inspired and will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev Rochelle Maxwell, Minister Robin Latham, the Rev. Debra Johnson, Minister Cassandra Smith-Cole, the Rev. Sharon Bowers, the Rev. Mary Margaret Johnson, the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr. and the Rev. Van Scott officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be D.D. Hamilton, Donnie Hamilton. Rodney Merriweather, Walter Manuel, Brigham Lyons and Verna Manuel.
Honorary pallbearers will be the healthcare workers at the Complete Nursing facility in La Plata, Thomas Alexander Hamilton, Arlan Bowers, Eddie Joe Anderson, Willie Anderson, Marty Story, Chris Nicely and Richard Elder.