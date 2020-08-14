Margaret Smith of Greeneville passed away Wednesday night at the age of 90.
She attended Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Rick and Joyce Smith, Mike and Peggy Smith; four grandchildren: Chip Roberts, Tyler Smith, Leanne Johnson, and Clay Smith; four great-grandchildren: Garrett Roberts, Karly Roberts, LeeJay Johnson, and Raeleigh Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Smith; daughter and son-in-law: Nancy and John Roberts.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Troy Cutshall officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.