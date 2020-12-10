Margaret Sue “Peggy” Andrew, of Greeneville, died Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. at Morning Point Assisted Living Residence of Greeneville.
She was a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church where her love of music was evident in her dedication to the church choir, as well as to the Greater Greeneville Chorale, both with which she sang for many years.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: David (Sally) Andrew and Merrill (Vickie) Andrew of Greeneville, and Lowell (Teresa) Andrew of Morristown; two daughters and sons-in-law: Teresa (Rich) Safranek of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Barbara (Greg) Wiles of Acworth, Georgia; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Dick (LuAnn) Thompson of Martinsville, Indiana, and Tom (Bev) Thompson of Churubusco, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Andrew; one granddaughter: Kelly Andrew; her parents: Harry and Opal Thompson; and one brother: Harry Thompson Jr.
A private graveside service will be held for the family with the Rev. Jamie Lively officiating.
Memorials may be made to Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Choir or to the Greene County Firewood Ministry, c/o David Andrew, 285 Park Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Kiser/Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.