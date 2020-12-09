Margaret Sue 'Peggy' Andrew (Died: Dec. 8, 2020) Dec 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Sue “Peggy” Andrew, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Morning Point Assisted Living of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Report: 2 From Greeneville Die In Crash Greeneville Among Top 25 Metro Areas Nationwide For Fastest Increase In Cases TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Greene County Brett Bledsoe (Died: Dec. 6, 2020) Former West Pines, Sunnyside School Properties Sold At Auction Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.