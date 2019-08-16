Margaret “Sue” Seaton, 77, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Seaton was a member of LightHouse Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Junior Seaton; three daughters and a son-in-law: Terresa and Ronnie Blake, Penny Corby and Tina Myers; two stepdaughters: Sandra Seaton, and Cheryl and Ronnie Watts; grandchildren: Gentsen Colyer, Molly Cardwell, Hannah Simms and Hudson Myers; a stepgrandson: Ryan Watts; a great-grandson: Corbyn Colyer; three brothers and a sister-in-law: J.H. Gregg, Ray and Charlene Gregg, and Glenn Gregg; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sally and Johnny Brooks, Jane Ricker, Dorothy and Tommy Melton, Edna and Jerry Dixon, and Brenda and Wayne Ricker; sisters-in-law: Eva Maynard and Betty Gregg; special friends: Roy and Paula Kirkland, Marvin and Louise Taylor, Wayne and Marie Gardner, and Loretta Brekke; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Arnold Gregg and Andy Gregg; a sister-in-law: Nora Gregg; and a brother-in-law: Dewey Ricker.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dave Anderson officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Sunday at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the 2 p.m. graveside service at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
