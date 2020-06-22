Margie Belcher Smith, 82, of Greeneville, died Friday at her home.
She was a member of Union Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Smith retired from Plus Mark after 43 years of service.
Survivors include her son-in-law: Tim and Karen Hawk; granddaughters: Tara Ricker, Amy and Weston Whitson, and Abby Wolfert; two grandsons: Eli Harley, and Timmy and Kim Hawk; great-grandchildren: Emily King, Tana Ricker and Noah Hawk; a sister-in-law: Sandra Belcher; nieces Tammy and Gina; a cousin: Beth and Denny Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John Smith; a daughter: Brenda Hawk; her parents: Paul and Ethel Belcher; and a brother: Carroll Belcher.
The Smith family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Doyle Pruett and the Rev. Mike Harmon will be officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Leon Byrd, Larry Smith, Landon Smith, Timmy Hawk, Gene Singleton and Bob Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Amedysis Hospice, George Mays, Robert LaFrance and Kidwell King.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Union FWB Church: Edith Johnson, 2390 West Pines Road, Afton, TN 37616.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.doughty-stevens.com.