Margie Gilliam (Died: Aug. 26, 2021) Aug 27, 2021

Margie Gilliam, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.