Margie Mae Gilliam, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker.
Margie attended Bridges Chapel Church of God, Ashway Pentecostal Church and Casi Full Gospel Church.
Margie is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Rickey Gilliam, and David and Robin Gilliam, both of Greeneville; two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Jeff Walls of Limestone, and Gayle and the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields of Greeneville; grandchildren: Racheal Gilliam and her fiancé, Clay Paxton, Jessica Gilliam and Brett Jenkins, Cory and Jen Walls, Tyler Walls and his fiancée, Tionna Carter, Misti Tarnowski, Elizabeth and Michael Anderson, Hannah Gilliam, and Haley Gilliam and her fiancé, Trent Ledford; great-grandchildren: Peyton and Parker Franklin, Paislee Mae Paxton, Lexi and Thomas Fisher, Sophia Tarnowski, Bryson Walls, Brayden Walls, Riley Walls, Kennedy Walls, Priscilla Paxton and Tripp Anderson; three sisters: Ruth Gilliam of Greeneville, and Mattie Finney and Dorothy Fulton of Hillsboro; and one brother: Edward Bain of Hillsboro. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews including special nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her children: Earl Wade Gilliam, Melinda Gilliam and Rodney Gilliam; and special friends: Ray and Shirley Waldrop, Eddie and Linda Gregory, Cathy Hurley, Trish Foshie and Pamela Brown.
Margie was a daughter of the late Frank and Ova Mae Bain. She was preceded in death by her husband: Burwell Gilliam; a grandson: Little Sam; one brother: James Bain; and a nephew Keith Gilliam.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields and the Rev. Dean Brewster officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery,
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Eric Bulawa and his staff, and her church family at Bridges Chapel, Ashway Pentecostal and Casi Church.
The family expresses a special thanks to caregivers Adoration Health Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.