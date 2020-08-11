Marian Salyers, 92, of the North Greene community, passed away Sunday evening at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Salyers was a devout Christian and as a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church in Dandridge.
She was a loving mom, grandmother, neighbor and friend.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Ginger and Gary Kelley; a son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Linda Neal; grandchildren: Shasta Neal Amaro and Shellie Justis Toomey, and Dusty Neal; several great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law: Betty Hatley; and a special friend, Irene Bernard.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Cletis Neal and Ed “Moran” Salyers; her parents: Gladys and Haskell Yokley; a brother: Donnie Yokley; a sister: Helen Dyer; and a grandson: Shawn Justis.
The family expressed a special thanks to Mrs. Salyers’ caregivers: Debbie Rutherford, Zina Tackett and Pam Lane, and to Amedisys Hospice.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton. Chaplain John McPheron will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.